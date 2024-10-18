'Next We Legalise Fentanyl': Justin Trudeau Gets Trolled By Canadians After He Celebrates 6th Anniversary Of Weed Legalisation

(Fil photo)Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau |

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, was somewhat of a darling in media all over the world because of his generally pleasing persona. This was not too long ago. The veneer appears to have got scraped off. With the current diplomatic showdown with India, Trudeau has become a topic of heated debates in the country of more than a billion people. And it seems increasingly clear that he is fast losing face in his own country too.

Just when media hounds and common citizens across the world had their eyes glued to Trudeau's official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for some word about India, the prime minister made a post about an important topic, Cannabis.

Trudeau celebrated six-year anniversary legalisation of weed across Canada.

Six years ago today, we changed an outdated law, took profits away from criminals, and made our communities safer.



We legalized cannabis across Canada. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 17, 2024

Mr prime minister was trolled and trolled, including by many people who appeared to be making posts from Canada.

"You really trying to brag about something you did SIX YEARS AGO? Clearly you've hit rock bottom," read a comment on Trudeau's post.

"You forgot the part where you thereafter destroyed Canada and now everyone despises you," replied another user.

"Next we legalize fentanyl, We are in talks with Mexican cartels to supply us with fentanyl so we can make the future of Canada bright," said an account sarcastically.

"...I can’t wait to see you and your party of gong show clowns lose in the next election....," said a person who had some choicest strong words for Trudeau in rest of his post.

Trudeau's Liberal Party of Canada is widely perceived to be in a bad place when re-election is considered. This sentiment reflected in some of the replies made on his post.

"You're such a goof. Your party is in shambles and you come out and talk about weed," said a person.

There is a sense that Trudeau made allegations against India to please a vote-bank in Canada. Last year, he made a speech in the Canadian parliament accusing Indian 'agents' of having been involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India denied the claims.

Just a few days ago, the matter reignited after Canada sent a diplomatic communication to India saying that India's High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Verma and some other diplomats were 'persons of interest' in the murder probe.

An angry India rejected the claims and recalled its diplomats and in turn, expelled six Canadian diplomats from India.