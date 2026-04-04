 'Remember Western Outrage Over Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Attack...': Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Responds After Strikes Near Bushehr Plant Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Remember Western Outrage Over Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Attack...': Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Responds After Strikes Near Bushehr Plant Again

'Remember Western Outrage Over Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Attack...': Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Responds After Strikes Near Bushehr Plant Again

Iran claimed a new strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, marking the fourth incident in two weeks. The attack caused no damage to the reactor, though a security personnel was reportedly killed and an auxiliary building damaged. Videos showed thick black smoke. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike, citing Western double standards over Ukraine.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
X/@Abbas Araghchi

Iran on Saturday claimed a new strike in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.

Reportedly, this is the fourth incident of a strike on the Iranian nuclear plant in two weeks. However, the attack did not cause any damage to the operating reactor, and no radiation release was reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant and highlighted the Western outrage over the Russian bombing of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives."

A security personnel  was reportedly killed in the projectile strike. According to Tasnim News Agency, the impact occurred near the perimeter of the Bushehr facility, damaging an auxiliary building.

Read Also
West Asia War: Video Shows Projectile Hitting Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant; 1 Killed
article-image

Videos shared online showed thick column of black/gray smoke billowing upward, consistent with eyewitness or local recordings of a strike's effects.

Follow us on