'Remember Western Outrage Over Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Attack...': Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Responds After Strikes Near Bushehr Plant Again

X/@Abbas Araghchi

Iran on Saturday claimed a new strike in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog.

Reportedly, this is the fourth incident of a strike on the Iranian nuclear plant in two weeks. However, the attack did not cause any damage to the operating reactor, and no radiation release was reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant and highlighted the Western outrage over the Russian bombing of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives."

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A security personnel was reportedly killed in the projectile strike. According to Tasnim News Agency, the impact occurred near the perimeter of the Bushehr facility, damaging an auxiliary building.

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Videos shared online showed thick column of black/gray smoke billowing upward, consistent with eyewitness or local recordings of a strike's effects.