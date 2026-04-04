West Asia War: Video Shows Projectile Hitting Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant; 1 Killed

A projectile struck near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday, killing one security personnel and intensifying already high tensions between the United States and Iran amid ongoing hostilities.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the impact occurred near the perimeter of the Bushehr facility, damaging an auxiliary building but leaving the main plant infrastructure intact.

Videos shared online showed thick column of black/gray smoke billowing upward, consistent with eyewitness or local recordings of a strike's effects.

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Authorities said operations at the nuclear power station remain unaffected despite the incident.

Strategic Importance of Bushehr

Located along the Persian Gulf, Bushehr is Iran’s first commercial nuclear power plant and a key component of the country’s energy infrastructure, making any strike in its vicinity highly sensitive.

Trump Signals Further Escalation

The development comes days after Donald Trump warned of intensified strikes on Iran’s infrastructure, including bridges and power facilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US forces had “not even started destroying what’s left in Iran,” signalling a potential expansion of military operations under “Operation Epic Fury.”

US Downplays Aircraft Loss in Ongoing War

Amid the escalating conflict, Trump also dismissed concerns over the reported loss of a US military aircraft, stating it would not impact diplomatic efforts.

Calling the situation “war,” he declined to share details about ongoing rescue operations and criticised media coverage of the conflict.

Iran Issues Strong Retaliation Warning

In response, Iran’s military command issued a stern warning to the US and its allies.

Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters cautioned that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger “devastating” retaliation targeting American and Israeli assets, including bases hosted by regional partners.

Rising Risk of Wider Conflict

Iranian state media, including Press TV, reported that the warning was a direct response to US threats against civilian infrastructure.

With both sides escalating rhetoric and military posturing, the conflict risks expanding further across the Gulf region.