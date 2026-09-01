Relief For Imran Khan: Islamabad High Court Orders End To Solitary Confinement

Former Pakistan Prime Minister with his wife Bushra Bibi | X

A Pakistan court has barred authorities from placing jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in further solitary confinement and directed Adiala Jail officials to facilitate meetings between the couple in accordance with prison rules.

Court orders family access

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the directions while hearing separate petitions filed by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, and Bushra Bibi's daughter, Mubashara Khawar Maneka, over allegations that the two were being kept in solitary confinement.

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Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro also ordered jail authorities to allow Khan's family members to meet him as permitted under prison regulations. The court further directed officials to make arrangements for telephone conversations between the 73-year-old former premier and his sons.

Medical facilities and books ordered

In addition, the Adiala Jail administration has been instructed to provide Khan with newspapers and books every day and ensure that he receives medical facilities in line with jail rules. The jail superintendent has been asked to implement the court's directions and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been in prison since August 2023 following convictions in several cases, which his party has described as politically motivated. The government has rejected allegations by his family and supporters that his access to relatives and medical care has been restricted.

Bushra Bibi remains jailed

Bushra Bibi, who was jailed in January 2024, was granted bail later that year but was re-arrested in January 2025 following another corruption-related conviction. She remains lodged at Adiala Jail.

Litigation over Khan's treatment

The latest order comes amid continuing litigation over Khan's health and treatment. Pakistan's Supreme Court had earlier directed authorities to shift him to Shifa International Hospital, though he was later taken to the state-run PIMS for medical procedures, prompting his family to challenge the decision.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again by the Supreme Court on September 16.