Ready For Talks, But With Dignity: Iran Sets Terms For Peace As US-Led Operation Epic Fury Intensifies

New Delhi: Iran signalled a willingness to talk to end the current conflict with the US and Israel, but only "with dignity" and without being dictated to.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special representative of the supreme leader of Iran, said, "We are ready to stop the war. We are ready for negotiations. But the negotiating should be with dignity, not dictating something against Iran. We are defending ourselves. We are looking for our right and nothing else."

He emphasised that Iran wants a guarantee of no future attacks and the removal of sanctions in exchange for peace

"No, in this circumstance, no one is ready for negotiation. Attacking us and we negotiate it? No. But if they stop the war and they have to give us the guarantee that they are not going to attack us again, and also to remove the sanctions against Iran, why are we not ready for negotiation? We are looking for the peace," he said.

Ilahi further accused the US of starting the war and urged them to stop. "They are the ones attacking us and bombing our civilians; we are simply defending ourselves," he stated. He emphasised that Iran did not start this war and insisted that the responsibility to end it lies with the US. "They started it, and they must be the ones to stop it; once they do, we will stop as well."

Ilahi said that Iran was negotiating with the US through Oman before the recent attacks.

"We should look back at the events of last week. Iran had begun negotiating with America through Oman, and both parties were at the table. We were moving toward a conclusion. In fact, on the final day, the Omani Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude, noting that a significant opportunity had been provided. He stated that we had made substantial progress and achieved a great deal through these discussions. We were on the verge of issuing a joint statement, and we hoped the conflict would finally end. It was immediately after this that America and Israel attacked us," he said.

The situation between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition is moving at a breakneck pace. As of Tuesday, the conflict has escalated from a diplomatic standoff into a high-intensity air campaign--Operation Epic Fury--that has fundamentally shifted the Iranian political landscape.

President Donald Trump dismissed these overtures as "too late." He asserted that the Iranian military infrastructure--specifically its Navy, Air Force, and air defenses--has been largely "obliterated."

Trump stated that while he may talk "eventually," the military operation will continue until Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities are fully destroyed.

Defending Iran's stance, Ilahi said that Tehran is seeking peace and prioritising national unity.

"We never left the negotiating table; they did. They were the ones to initiate this war against us. In times of conflict and crisis, security and peace are stripped away from everyone, and all are affected. I also want to address a second point: America's ultimate goal is not just Iran. After targeting our government, they intend to move on to other nations. Investigations have indicated that, in the near future, there will be a significant shift of power toward other countries," he said.

Ilahi further alleged that the US is creating conflicts to prevent powerful countries like India, China, and Russia from rising. He also said the US wants to maintain its dominance and doesn't want partners, especially powerful nations.

"In the near future, the world's most powerful nations will be India, China, Russia, and the United States. However, America does not want any partners; it does not want to see India or China emerge as powerful peers. Consequently, they instigate these wars to prevent this shift and maintain their global dominance," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, assured that the country is stable, with ongoing activities and swift decision-making despite the exceptional situation.

"We are in direct contact with the governors. The situation is exceptional, but the country has not come to a halt. Ongoing activities are continuing across the country. By delegating the necessary authorities to the provinces, decision-making is carried out swiftly and in proportion to local conditions. National unity is our primary asset."

