Security Tightened At Israeli Worship Site In Pushkar Amid Iran–US–Israel War

Jaipur: Following the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, the security arrangements have been tightened at Bekhabad, a place of worship for Israeli tourists in the pilgrimage town of Pushkar in Rajasthan. Israeli tourists have also been advised to avoid visiting isolated areas.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Ajmer, Deepak Kumar Sharma, said that the security of the Israeli place of worship in Pushkar has been prioritized since the US-Israel war with Iran began. Police teams are constantly monitoring it.

Established around 22 years ago, Bekhabad in Pushkar is considered a highly sensitive site. Bekhabad is a major place of worship for Israeli tourists, where they pray and celebrate their religious festivals. Pushkar is the favorite tourist destination of Israeli tourists, and as their festival, Purim, was being celebrated here for the last couple of days, the number of Israeli tourists has increased here, and special attention is being paid to the safety of both the city and Israeli tourists.