Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Renames Three Rajasthan Cities Including Mount Abu, Restoring 'Ancient Identities'

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan has changed the names of three cities, including the renowned hill station Mount Abu. The other two cities that are renamed are Jahazpur and Kama.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces Name Changes in Assembly Citing Public Sentiment

As per the announcement made by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in the Rajasthan assembly, Mount Abu will be renamed to Abu Raj, Jahazpur as Yagyapur, and Kama as Kamvan.

“We are committed not only to development but also to the preservation of our heritage. Considering public sentiment, I announce that Mount Abu will be renamed Abu Raj, Jahazpur as Yagyapur, and Kama as Kamvan,” he told the legislators. "CM Sharma while replying to the debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, in the assembly on Friday.

Located in the Sirohi district, Mount Abu is the highest point of the Aravalli mountain range and the only hill station in Rajasthan. Ancient texts refer to it as Arbuda Parvat.

Jahazpur in Bhilwara District Traces Roots to Yajnapur of Ancient Religious Traditions

While Jahazpur, located in the Bhilwara district, is also associated with ancient religious traditions. According to historians, its ancient name is believed to be Yajnapur or Yajnapuri.

Located in Bharatpur district, Kaman was known as Kamavan or Kamyavan in ancient times. According to religious texts, it is considered one of the twelve forests of the Braj region. It is mentioned in the Bhagavata Purana and Skanda Purana. It is believed that this area is associated with the childhood and adolescence of Lord Krishna, as described in Braj literature and Puranas.

Notably, earlier, the Bhajanlal government had renamed places and many schemes of the previous government, but renaming cities has been done for the first time.