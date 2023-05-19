Rare security breach at heavily guarded Vatican city as man drives past Saint Ann's gate, arrested | Twitter @breeadail

A civilian reportedly breached the gates of Vatican City driving at high speed making it to the central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace on Thursday evening. He was later arrested by authorities for breaching security.

A Vatican policeman fired on the car which had a 40-year-old man, reportedly said to be of unstable mind, driving it. The man was unhurt in the incident as the bullet hit his car's front part. The person was unable to reach the guest house on the other side of Vatican City where Pope Francis lives.

The breach was reported at Saint Ann's gate, one of the many entrances of Vatican City that separate the 108-acre sovereign city-state from Rome.

The man was arrested and later examined by Vatican doctors, Reuters reported.

In 2009, a security breach was reported in Vatican wherein a woman had tried to jump over a barricade and attack Pope Benedict.