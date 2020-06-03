Rapper Killer Mike explains why he said CNN is 'not good for our physical health'

A full response was issued by Mike in which he justifies his statement.

Mike cites the example of CNN's service between 1979 and 1980, the time when presidential elections were approaching. He feels, that was the time people needed to be scared to vote for Reagan.

"There was a need for people to be scared enough to vote for Reagan. It seems to me that the fear component of media, period - not just limited to CNN - has become one that features angst, and anxiety and people in my community are constantly bombarded by that," Mike said.

"The fear anxiety and panic are going to be given to you, and things like kidney disease and blood pressure are already running rampant and that's not good for your physical health.

"It's not good for your spiritual health because you become helpless and you become apathetic. It's not good for your health in terms of actually mentally being able to think or be willing to get out and organize. You become trapped in the house, you become scared," he adds.

"So in my opinion the news media needs to be putting stories of hope and change out there, because we can do a profile of every person on this phone and be more hopeful. You can do one hour of truth serum a day versus twenty three hours of fear and panic. The news media is not doing that and I feel that it's time to be called to task," Mike concluded.