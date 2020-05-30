'Let's burn down racism not Target': American rapper Killer Mike weeps as he pleads with protesters in Atlanta

The killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd in the city of Minneapolis sparked nationwide outcry for justice as the video of the police killing a man went viral on the internet.

Following the events, American rapper Killer Mike gave a tearful speech to the protesters in Atlanta.

The rapper, who is also an activist, addressed the protesters at a press conference in Atlanta. He wept as he said, "I am the son of an Atlanta police officer… I watched a white police officer assassinate a black man. And I know that tore your heart out."

While some protesters turned violent in Atlanta, Mike pleaded with them not to destroy the city, instead use their anger to make political changes that can help end racism once and for all.