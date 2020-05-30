'Let's burn down racism not Target': American rapper Killer Mike weeps as he pleads with protesters in Atlanta

The killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd in the city of Minneapolis sparked nationwide outcry for justice as the video of the police killing a man went viral on the internet.
Following the events, American rapper Killer Mike gave a tearful speech to the protesters in Atlanta.
The rapper, who is also an activist, addressed the protesters at a press conference in Atlanta. He wept as he said, "I am the son of an Atlanta police officer… I watched a white police officer assassinate a black man. And I know that tore your heart out."
While some protesters turned violent in Atlanta, Mike pleaded with them not to destroy the city, instead use their anger to make political changes that can help end racism once and for all.
"I woke up wanting to see the world burn down yesterday because I am tired of seeing black men die. He casually put his knee on a human being’s neck for nine minutes as he died like a zebra in the clutch of a lion’s jaw.
“We don't want to see targets burning. We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground.
"I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house in times of organisation.
"We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own homes, because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?"
Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died on Monday evening in Minneapolis shortly after a white police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. The victim repeatedly pleaded, "please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me".
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned down Floyd and the three others were fired shortly after the video went viral.
Eventually, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder.
