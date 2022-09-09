Queen Elizabeth II death: 96 royal gun salutes to mark each year of her life

Photo: Twitter Image

Gun salutes will br fired from central London on Friday as Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla will make their way to London on Friday, after spending last night at Balmoral following the death of his mother, the Queen, aged 96. The journey will mark the first day of a national period of mourning.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed details of a gun salute to take place in honour of the Queen's life. This will take place in Hyde Park and the Tower of London from 1 pm on Friday, Sky News reported.

A statement says: "Royal Salutes will be fired in London today at 1300 hrs BST in Hyde Park by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

"One round will be fired for each year of The Queen's life." Meanwhile, the Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of the Queen remain valid following her death, the report added.

Stamps, cash and flags are among several everyday items that will eventually change now that King Charles is the monarch.

A Royal Mail statement said: "Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.

"These include definitive stamps - regular 'everyday' stamps - and special stamps." However, post boxes built during the Queen's long reign will not change - indeed others still bear her father King George VI's GR royal cypher.