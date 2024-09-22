 Quad Leaders Condemn 26/11 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot Attacks In Veiled Criticism For Pakistan Over Terrorism
In their joint statement released after the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, the leaders firmly denounced terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
File image of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks | PTI

Leaders of the Quad grouping issued a strong condemnation of terrorism on Saturday, specifically referencing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2016 Pathankot attack, in a veiled criticism of Pakistan. They called for decisive action against those responsible through the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Quad Leaders Issue Statement

In their joint statement released after the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, the leaders firmly denounced terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism.

They pledged to work collaboratively to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable. The statement reiterated their commitment to pursuing designations through the UN Security Council, emphasizing the need for a unified response to terrorism.

The discussions were informed by the first Quad Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and a tabletop exercise conducted in Honolulu last year. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the constructive dialogue and announced that Japan would host the next meeting and tabletop exercise in November.

article-image

Pakistan's Link With Terrorism

For India, terrorism originating from Pakistan remains a critical concern. The Indian government has repeatedly urged Pakistan to cease allowing its territory to be used for attacks against India and to take credible, verifiable steps to eliminate cross-border terrorism. Despite these calls, incidents of infiltration and the smuggling of arms across the Line of Control and the International Boundary continue unabated.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted in its annual report that Pakistan has yet to show genuine intent to deliver justice to the families affected by the 26/11 attacks. India has consistently raised concerns regarding Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism in various forums—bilateral, regional, and multilateral—providing credible evidence of the Pakistani origins of captured terrorists during these discussions.

