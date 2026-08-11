Qatar Backs Regional Security Push, Says It's Too Early To Join Mecca Alliance | Video | X @clashreport

Qatar has welcomed regional cooperation aimed at strengthening security, stability and defence in the region, while cautioning that it is too early to discuss whether Doha could join the emerging Mecca Alliance.

Responding to questions about Qatar potentially becoming part of the alliance, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the country is already involved in multiple regional platforms and has its own ongoing activities.

“I think it’s too early to talk about any initiatives or something like that because we have more than one platform,” the ministry said, adding that Qatar is present in these platforms and continues to pursue its own activities.

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The ministry also underlined Qatar’s close ties with the countries involved, saying relations between their leaders and Qatar are strong and marked by regular communication and contact.

On the Mecca Alliance and broader regional security cooperation, Qatar said it welcomes initiatives aimed at promoting stability and defence in the region.

“We welcome any regional cooperation for the sake of security and stability and defense in the region,” the ministry said.

It specifically highlighted Qatar’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, describing them as countries with which Doha maintains strong ties.

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“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are countries that we have good relations with,” the ministry said, adding that Qatar has “brotherly relations based on the common destiny and common worries” with the three countries.

The remarks come amid efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on security and defence, with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan seeking closer coordination on shared regional concerns.