Horrifying! Half-Naked Man Wields Knife, Attacks Several People At Hong Kong’s Baguio Villa; Viral Video Stuns Internet

Two people were injured and taken to hospital after a knife-wielding man allegedly attacked several people at Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, on Monday morning, August 10.

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect following the incident at the luxury residential development in the Southern District. Local reports said the man was a resident of the estate.

Suspect allegedly left flat armed with knife

The incident unfolded at Baguio Villa, located on Victoria Road, at around 9am.

According to reports, the suspect left his unit in Block 47 wearing only sweatpants. He was reportedly barefoot and shirtless as he moved through the estate carrying a knife.

Near Block 43, he allegedly approached a male passerby and charged at him with the weapon. The passerby managed to avoid being struck.

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The man then reportedly confronted a security guard, leading to a physical struggle. Other members of the estate’s security team rushed to the area after seeing the confrontation.

Domestic helper injured during attack

As the confrontation continued, the suspect moved away from the security personnel and allegedly attacked a passing foreign domestic helper.

The helper was stabbed in the back, according to local reports.

Security guards and members of the public subsequently intervened and helped restrain the suspect until police officers arrived. Officers arrested the man at the scene.

The injured domestic helper and a security guard were both taken to hospital for treatment. Reports said the security guard sustained an injury during the confrontation with the suspect.

Injured cat found inside suspect’s home

Police later searched the suspect’s flat as part of their investigation.

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During the search, officers reportedly discovered a pet cat with an injury to its right ear. The animal was subsequently handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for medical care.

Local reports said investigators believed the cat may have been injured before the suspect left his apartment, although the circumstances surrounding the animal’s injury remain part of the investigation.

Police investigation underway

The incident has raised concern among residents of the Pok Fu Lam estate after the alleged attacks unfolded within the residential complex during the morning.

Local media reported that the suspect was believed to have been experiencing a mental health-related episode, although the circumstances and any possible motive remain subject to investigation. Authorities have not established a motive for the alleged attacks.

The case remains under police investigation, with the suspect arrested on suspicion of wounding people during the incident.