Qantas Grounds Boeing 787 After Passengers Report Bedbug Bites On 17-Hour Flight, Cancels Return Service | X - Onyeabuo

Passengers aboard the Australia-to-Italy flight reported bedbug bites, prompting the airline to provide antihistamines and order a deep clean of the aircraft after it landed in Rome.

Australian airline Qantas cancelled a flight from Rome to Perth on Saturday after passengers aboard an earlier 17-hour journey complained of being bitten by bedbugs, prompting the airline to ground the aircraft for a thorough cleaning.

According to a BBC report, passengers travelling in the economy section of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Australia to Italy on Friday complained to the cabin crew about bedbug bites. The crew provided antihistamines to relieve itching, but the supplies eventually ran out.

Following the aircraft’s arrival in Rome, Qantas grounded it for a deep clean and cancelled its scheduled return flight to Perth on Saturday.

A Qantas flight had to be pulled from service after passengers discovered an infestation of bedbugs onboard 🦟🛬The Airbus A330 had just landed in Perth after flying in from Rome when passengers alerted the cabin crew to the unwelcome guests. As soon as they touched... https://t.co/RMcO1bdiDj — Aviation (@Onyeabuo) October 13, 2026

Qantas Apologises, Arranges Alternative Flights

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed that the cancellation was necessary to allow maintenance teams to inspect and clean the aircraft after an issue was detected in a small number of economy seats.

“We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday’s Rome to Perth service, which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

The airline said it had arranged accommodation for all affected passengers and rebooked them on alternative flights within 48 hours of their originally scheduled departure.

What Are Bedbugs And How Do They Spread?

Bedbugs are small, wingless parasitic insects that feed on blood and can spread through clothing, luggage, furniture and bedding.

They typically hide in cracks and crevices and are attracted to body heat and carbon dioxide. Although their bites can cause itching and discomfort, they do not usually lead to serious health complications.

Eliminating an infestation can be difficult and expensive. Common treatment methods include washing clothes and bedding at high temperatures, tumble-drying affected items and freezing suitable belongings for several days.

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Similar Incidents Reported On Trains And Flights

The Qantas incident follows other reports of bedbug-related disruptions involving international airlines and railway services.

Less than two weeks earlier, several Southeastern train services in England were cancelled after drivers reportedly discovered bedbugs inside their cabs.

In 2017, British Airways apologised to a family travelling from Vancouver to London after they reported being covered in bedbug bites during an overnight flight.

Turkish Airlines also faced scrutiny in 2025 after The New York Times reported several alleged incidents involving bedbugs aboard its aircraft. The report included claims that the airline had failed to adequately address the problem.