Punjabi-Origin Teen Arrested In Texas For Allegedly Killing Parents, Grandmother; Brother Survives Attack

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A 19-year-old Indian-origin man from a Punjabi family has been arrested in Texas after allegedly gunning down his parents and grandmother at their home and attempting to kill his elder brother, who survived and alerted police. The brutal triple murder has sent shockwaves through the local community in Texas as well as the family's ancestral village in Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Chopra. He was taken into custody after a police pursuit. Authorities have charged him with capital murder of multiple persons, attempted capital murder, evading arrest, and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

The deceased have been identified as his father, Sweeta Ram, 56; his mother, Kamlesh Rani, 46; and his maternal grandmother, Mohinder Kaur, 73. All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.

According to authorities, Chopra allegedly fired at his elder brother but missed, allowing him to escape and alert police.

Motive yet to be known

The motive behind the killings is yet to be determined. Chopra was a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and investigators are continuing to examine what led to the alleged attack. No prior police complaints had been reported from the family's residence, according to local law enforcement.