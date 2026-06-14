World's First Trillionaire Elon Musk Lives In 400-Square-Foot Home In Texas

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has recently become the world’s first trillionaire after the successful stock market debut of SpaceX.

Despite his enormous wealth, Musk is known for living a surprisingly simple lifestyle.

Musk's net worth crossed $1.1 trillion after SpaceX launched its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company sold around 556 million shares at $135 each, raising about $75 billion in what was described as the largest IPO in stock market history.

The stock price surged on its first day of trading, pushing SpaceX's valuation beyond $2 trillion and significantly increasing Musk's personal fortune.

Even though he is now the richest person in the world, Musk does not live in a luxury mansion.

Instead, his primary residence is a small prefabricated house near SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Musk had earlier revealed that he rents the house from SpaceX and that it cost roughly $50,000.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The home, built by housing startup Boxabl, measures only about 400 square feet. It includes a living area, a bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The modest house stands in sharp contrast to the large properties associated with Musk's companies elsewhere.

People who have visited the home describe it as simple and functional, with very few luxuries. Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, previously described it as a Spartan-style residence where Musk often works and takes calls.

Musk's mother, Maye Musk, also shared details about the house after visiting him. She said there was no food in the refrigerator and recalled sleeping in the garage during her stay.

She joked that her childhood experiences in the Kalahari Desert had prepared her for such conditions.

Musk has long prioritised work over personal comfort. During difficult periods at Tesla, he reportedly slept at the company's factory to stay close to production operations.

His current lifestyle reflects the same focus on work despite his record-breaking wealth.