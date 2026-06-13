Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire, Net Worth Crosses $1.1 Trillion After Record SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

Elon Musk has become the first person in the world whose net worth has crossed the USD 1 trillion mark. The milestone came after SpaceX raised a record USD 75 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), creating a massive jump in the value of Musk’s stake in the company.

The IPO attracted strong investor interest and became one of the largest public offerings ever. The listing significantly increased the market value of SpaceX, which is one of the most important companies in Musk’s business empire.

Net Worth Crosses $1.1 Trillion

Before the IPO, Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at around USD 780 billion. According to Reuters calculations, the value of his holdings in SpaceX, Tesla and other businesses has now pushed his fortune above USD 1.1 trillion.

A major portion of his wealth comes from his ownership stake in SpaceX. Reuters estimated that Musk’s shareholding in the space company alone is worth about $866 billion after the IPO.

Experts say the gap between Musk and other billionaires has widened sharply. The world’s second-richest person has a net worth of roughly $300 billion, far below Musk’s current fortune.

Built Global Fame Through Tesla and SpaceX

Musk gained worldwide recognition through electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX. His leadership helped Tesla become the world’s most valuable automobile company and accelerated the global shift towards electric vehicles.

In 2022, Musk acquired social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. The purchase expanded his influence and gave him a direct channel to communicate with millions of people worldwide.

Business Success and Political Influence

Musk’s role in public policy discussions has grown in recent years. Reports noted that his involvement in Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency became one of his most debated initiatives.

At the same time, Tesla faced challenges in 2025, including weaker sales in some international markets and consumer protests.

From South Africa to Global Wealth Icon

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, 54-year-old Musk later moved to the United States and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997.

Apart from Tesla and SpaceX, he has co-founded several companies, including Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Many investors refer to Musk’s vast business ecosystem as “Muskonomy”. Market analysts also use the term “Elon Premium” to describe the extra value investors are willing to place on companies associated with Musk because of their confidence in his vision and leadership.