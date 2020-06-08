Prosecutors say they know who killed former Swedish PM Olof Palme – why it could be a headache for Congress

The Swedish police has revealed that they have evidence behind the murder of former Prime Minister Olof Palme, which they have said they will reveal by Wednesday.

However, there are several conspiracy theories doing the rounds since Palme was killed in Stockholm’s busiest street on February 28, 1986 when he was about to walk into a subway station.

One of the theories put forth by Dr Jan Bondeson, the author of Blood on the Snow: The Killing of Olof Palme, told the BBC that she believes that middlemen involved in the Bofors scandal of the 1980s were responsible for his killing.

Swedish arms company Bofors had a deal to supply artillery to India, but it was later revealed to be one of the biggest corruption cases in the country where several middlemen were bribed. The scandal implicated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "It may well be that Palme found out that the Bofors company was corrupt the very day of the murder," he said. "That gives the middlemen behind the Bofors deal a strong reason to murder him. But that's something the police have always ignored," Bondeson told the BBC.

A Rs 60 crore scam, the alleged amount paid as kickbacks received by Congress seems positively miniscule now, compared to say Nirav Modi’s PNB scam which notched up Rs 12,000 crore.