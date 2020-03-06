Probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is Secret Service: Joe Biden

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said.

"I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.

"I think that’s because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station," Biden joked.

As Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a female vegan protestor shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.