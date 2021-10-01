e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

Princess Mako of Japan to marry her commoner fiance Komuro Kei on Oct 26

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012.
ANI
Princess Mako of Japan and her fiance Komuro Kei | Photo: Twitter Image

Princess Mako of Japan and her fiance Komuro Kei | Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

Tokyo: Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Friday announced that Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Komuro Kei will get married this month.

The top official in charge of Crown Prince Akishino's family, Kachi Takaharu, announced the plan at a news conference, reported NHK World. He said the couple will submit the registration of their marriage with a municipality on October 26. The date is considered the luckiest on the Japanese calendar.

The official said the couple will hold a news conference on the day of the registration, reported NHK World.

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012.

Princess Mako and Komuro are expected to move to the US to start their new life after the princess leaves the Imperial family and obtains a passport and visa, reported NHK World.

At the news conference, the agency disclosed that no traditional ceremonies for Imperial family members' weddings will be held.
It also revealed that Princess Mako declined to receive a lump-sum payment to which female Imperial family members are entitled upon marriage, reported NHK World.

The agency indicated that she declined due to criticism of her and the couple's families. The agency added that the princess has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after being criticized repeatedly for a long time.

ALSO READ

Panic buying, brawls and more: Army on standby as ongoing fuel crisis leaves Britain reeling

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal