Princes William and Harry dismiss false bullying claims

London: Britain's Princes William and Harry on Monday issued their first joint statement since the royal crisis, dismissing as "false" a media report alleging bullying by the elder brother as one of the reasons behind the bombshell announcement by Harry and Meghan Markle to "step back" from the royal frontline.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

The brothers spoke out to deny a "false" media report, which had alleged "bullying" by William, the Duke of Cambridge, to be among the factors behind the royal split.

Meanwhile, UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel dismissed suggestions that some of the country's media coverage of Meghan Markle had racist connotations, ahead of crisis talks to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to chalk out the future roles for Prince Harry and his wife.