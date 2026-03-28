'Press Vest Was Cover For Terror': Israel Claims Hezbollah Operative Posing As Journalist Eliminated In Southern Lebanon

Photo posted by IDF |

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday claimed that it had eliminated a Hezbollah operative who allegedly worked under the cover of a journalist for years while assisting militant operations in southern Lebanon.

"ELIMINATED: For years, Ali Hassan Shaib operated as a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist under the guise of a journalist. Turns out the “press vest” was just a cover for terror," IDF said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IDF alleged that Shaib exposed troop positions in southern Lebanon and maintained direct contact with Hezbollah operatives, aiding their operations on the ground.

“Even during Operation Roaring Lion, Shaib continued his activities and reported on the locations of IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon,” the military reportedly said.

Notably, the authenticity of the claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no response from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities regarding the claims yet.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike, saying those killed were civilians carrying out their professional duties and calling it a violation of international law. He urged international bodies to act to halt strikes in Lebanon.

Another journalist, Fatima Ftouni, who worked for Al Mayadeen News, was also killed in the strikes. Just three hours before she was killed, her last post on X reported from the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Right here in the Baider neighborhood in Al-Taybeh, the resistance prepared a meticulously planned fiery ambush at dawn for the occupation forces that attempted to infiltrate toward the Litani River course. And the occupation immediately afterward acknowledged a difficult security incident while its helicopters were transporting the dead and wounded," the caption of her post read.