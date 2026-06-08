President Xi Jinping Arrives In North Korea For First Visit In 7 Years As China Seeks To Strengthen Ties With Pyongyang Amid Growing Russia Relations | Video | X

Seoul: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday, China's state media reported, for a two-day state visit that marks his first trip to Pyongyang in nearly seven years as Beijing looks to reinforce ties with its traditional ally that has increasingly been growing intimate with Russia.

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Xi landed in Pyongyang earlier in the day at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, China's Xinhua News Agency reported. He was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Communist Party's central committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Xi was soon expected to be greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as he was during his last visit in 2019, reports Yonhap news agency.

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Talks could follow later in the day and are widely expected to cover economic ties and Korean Peninsula issues, as well as ways to coordinate among Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow.

Across Pyongyang, portraits of Xi and flags of both nations lined the streets in preparation for the visit, according to Chinese media reports. Banners in Korean and Chinese celebrating the two countries' traditional friendship were also on display throughout the capital.

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In a separate dispatch, China's Xinhua News Agency unveiled footage of a group of reporters travelling to Pyongyang from Dandong in China's Liaoning Province on a train that resumed service earlier in the year.

Xi last travelled to Pyongyang on June 20-21, 2019, his first state visit to Pyongyang since taking office in late 2012.

The two leaders most recently met in September, when Kim travelled to Beijing for China's Victory Day celebrations, standing alongside Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military parade.

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Kim has made five trips to Beijing to meet Xi since coming to power after the death of his father, Kim Jong-il, in December 2011.

Xi's upcoming North Korea trip carries symbolic weight. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Pyongyang and Beijing, giving both sides added reasons to reaffirm their alliance and deepen economic ties.

The occasion also comes amid growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. Last month, North Korean troops marched for the first time alongside Russian forces in Moscow's Victory Day parade, which commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Germany in World War II.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, has made no effort to soften its military posture ahead of Xi's arrival.

On Sunday, Kim's sister Kim Yo-Jong declared the country's nuclear status absolutely irreversible, calling it a "line of no retreat."

Last week, the North Korean leader inspected what Pyongyang described as a newly launched nuclear materials production facility, vowing to exponentially expand the country's arsenal. Kim also watched a naval destroyer's navigation test and called for strengthening the country's nuclear deterrent.

For Beijing, the visit could serve as a chance to reaffirm its influence over the Korean Peninsula. It follows Xi's separate summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin in Beijing last month, and his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea in October.

Against this backdrop, Xi is expected to arrive in Pyongyang with a clearer picture of where the major powers stand on Korean Peninsula affairs, offering a potential opening to restart the stalled diplomacy among Pyongyang, Washington and Seoul.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)