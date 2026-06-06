Putin Hails India's Global Rise, Calls India-Russia Ties 'Brotherly' And Unshakeable

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described India-Russia relations as "brotherly" and built on deep mutual trust, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to strengthening cooperation with New Delhi across strategic sectors, including defence, technology and energy.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin praised India's growth trajectory, its technological talent and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin Applauds Indian Talent and Technological Expertise

Highlighting India's skilled workforce, Putin said Indians have earned global recognition for their expertise, particularly in coding, technology and innovation.

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He noted that India's highly educated talent pool has become a major strength, contributing significantly to technological advancements and strengthening cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Russia Ready to Support India Amid Global Challenges

Referring to disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Putin said Russian companies have worked closely with Indian counterparts to ensure stable supplies and stronger economic cooperation.

He emphasized that Russia has sought to support India by increasing supplies to the Indian market while continuing to share technological solutions and expertise.

'Nobody Can Dictate Our Relations With India'

Reiterating Moscow's independent foreign policy approach, Putin said Russia's cooperation with India is not influenced by external political pressures.

He stressed that no country can dictate whom Russia should work with and asserted that Moscow will continue honouring its commitments to trusted partners, particularly India.

According to Putin, bilateral ties are built on long-term strategic interests rather than short-term geopolitical considerations.

Defence Partnership Remains a Key Pillar

The Russian President highlighted the decades-long defence relationship between the two nations, noting that a substantial portion of India's military equipment has historically been sourced from Russia.

He pointed to the joint development of the BrahMos missile as a prime example of collaboration extending beyond traditional buyer-seller arrangements into research, development and technological innovation.

Putin also noted that India has been a longstanding purchaser of Russian aircraft and defence systems, reflecting the depth of military cooperation dating back to the Soviet era.

Praises India's Strategic Independence

Putin said India consistently makes decisions based on its national interests and described the country as a sovereign power capable of charting its own course.

He praised Modi's leadership, stating that India remains focused on securing the best technological and economic outcomes for its people while maintaining an independent foreign policy.

A Relationship Built on Trust

Concluding his remarks, Putin said mutual trust remains the defining feature of India-Russia relations. He underscored that cooperation between the two countries spans defence, trade, energy, technology and innovation, making the partnership one of the most enduring strategic relationships in the world.