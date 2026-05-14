President Trump's Viral 'Champagne Sip' At State Banquet In China Sparks Debate Over His Lifelong No-Alcohol Stance | X @MAGAVoice

US President Donald Trump has stirred debate online after he was seen taking a sip of what appeared to be champagne during a formal state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite being a teetotaler, the rare moment, captured on video during a diplomatic toast, went viral because Trump has long claimed that he never drinks alcohol.

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In the clip doing the rounds on the internet, Trump is seen being served the beverage by an aide and raising the glass to those present as a mark of acknowledgement before taking a sip from it. So far, there has been no official clarification regarding what exactly was in Trump’s glass, but the moment was significant enough to make headlines because it appeared to challenge one of his most well-known personal habits.

Why Is Trump A Teetotaler?

Trump’s avoidance of alcohol is linked to a tragic family incident involving his elder brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died at the age of 42 after years of battling alcoholism. This personal tragedy shaped Trump’s outlook on alcohol and led him to abstain from drinking.

Was It Just A Diplomatic Courtesy?

In light of this traumatic personal history, the champagne sip during the formal state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping sparked intense debate online, with many wondering whether Trump broke a lifelong personal rule to honour his Chinese counterpart.

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Many observers believe that the gesture was likely diplomatic rather than a personal indulgence, while others viewed it as a compromise on one of Trump’s strongest personal principles.