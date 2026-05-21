President Trump's Cryptic Iran Threat Left Europe Asking If US Was Preparing A Nuclear Strike | IANS

A newly surfaced Reuters report has revealed the extent of confusion and concern within European governments after US President Donald Trump posted an alarming message about Iran on April 7, 2026, warning that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if a deal was not reached.

The post sparked panic across several European capitals, and one government, in particular, asked its diplomats to determine whether Washington was preparing for a major military escalation against Tehran. The question they carried was stark and unprecedented: Was the United States preparing to use nuclear weapons against Iran?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials initially turned to the US State Department, expecting reassurance through traditional diplomatic channels. However, the response they received only deepened the uncertainty. According to a European diplomat, State Department officials admitted they did not know what Trump meant or what might happen next.

For European diplomats, the ambiguity of the warning was particularly unsettling. They were left seeking answers through the channels available to them, only to discover that even senior State Department officials could not provide a definitive interpretation of the president's words.

Trump's post, published on April 7, declared that an entire civilisation could perish and referenced what he described as the prospect of "complete and total regime change" in Iran. While he suggested that a different future might emerge afterwards, the message offered no concrete explanation of the actions under consideration by the United States.