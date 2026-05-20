 'America Will Not Tolerate A Rogue State': Trump Issues Strong Warning To Cuba, Backs Freedom For Cuban People
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'America Will Not Tolerate A Rogue State': Trump Issues Strong Warning To Cuba, Backs Freedom For Cuban People

US President Donald Trump reiterated his hardline stance on Cuba, calling it a “rogue state” that harbours hostile military, intelligence and terror operations just 90 miles from the US. Trump vowed Washington would continue supporting freedom for the Cuban people and accused the government in Havana of betraying the ideals and sacrifices of Cuba’s founding patriots.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
'America Will Not Tolerate A Rogue State': Trump Issues Strong Warning To Cuba, Backs Freedom For Cuban People
US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, on May 20, delivered a forceful message on Cuba, declaring that the United States would not tolerate what he described as a "rogue state" hosting hostile foreign military, intelligence and terror operations close to American territory.

In remarks that underscored his administration's hardline stance toward Havana, Trump said the United States remained committed to supporting the Cuban people's aspirations for freedom and democracy.

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"America will not tolerate a rogue state harbouring hostile foreign military, intelligence and terror operations just ninety miles from the American homeland," Trump said.

The President added that Washington would continue to press for political change on the island, arguing that Cuba's current leadership had departed from the ideals envisioned by the country's founding figures.

"We will not rest until the people of Cuba once again have the freedom their forefathers fought so valiantly to establish over 100 years ago," he stated.

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Trump also accused the Cuban government of betraying the sacrifices made by the nation's independence-era patriots.

"The regime in Havana today is the direct betrayal of the nation their founding patriots bled and died for," he said.

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