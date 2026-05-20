'I Could Run For Position Of PM In Israel': Trump Jokes About Sky-High Approval Ratings, Comments on Xi-Putin Meeting

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump sparked laughter during a media interaction on May 20 (IST) after joking that he could run for prime minister in Israel once his current responsibilities are over, citing what he claimed were exceptionally high approval ratings in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Trump remarked that he enjoyed overwhelming popularity in Israel and playfully suggested a future political career there.

"I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister!" Trump said.

Continuing in a light-hearted tone, he added, "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I'm 99%."

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The comments quickly drew attention online, with social media users sharing clips of the exchange and reacting to Trump's characteristic humour and confidence.

Trump on Xi-Putin Meeting

During the same interaction, Trump was also asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to China this week.

Trump said that he was informed about the visit in advance and described the meeting positively.

"Well, he told me he was going to. I think it's good," he said.

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The POTUS emphasised that he maintained cordial relations with both leaders and jokingly compared the ceremony surrounding their meeting to one of his own events.

"I get along with both of them. But I think it's good. I don't know if the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine," he remarked.

Trump then quipped, "I watched. I think we topped them. I think we topped them."

He further stressed his ability to maintain relationships with world leaders, adding a humorous aside directed at the journalist who posed the question.

"Good team. But no, I get along with Putin. I get along with everybody but your husband," Trump joked, before adding, "and a few others."

The remarks came amid heightened international focus on relations between China and Russia, with Xi and Putin holding talks on strategic cooperation, trade and geopolitical issues.