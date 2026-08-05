President Trump Warns Iran Of 'Very Hard' Strikes If It Rejects Deal, Threatens Action Over Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of major military strikes if Tehran fails to seize what he described as a final opportunity to reach a deal with Washington, while also demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened.

“If they back out again, they’re going to get hit really hard,” Trump said, warning that Iran was aware of the consequences of failing to reach an agreement.

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He also said the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened “very soon” or Iran would face a severe military response. His remarks come amid heightened tensions surrounding the strategic waterway, a vital route for global energy shipments.

Referring to previous negotiations with Iran, Trump claimed the US had been preparing for “a tremendous attack, the biggest since World War II” before Tehran approached Washington and requested talks.

“They called me and said very politely, please can we talk? Can we talk?” Trump said, adding that he agreed to negotiations with the aim of reaching a deal.

Trump's latest warning signals that Washington is prepared to escalate military pressure on Tehran if diplomatic efforts fail. His comments also underscore the importance the US is placing on restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.