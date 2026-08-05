Mark Zuckerberg Apologises Over CSAM, Deepfake Content And Meta Platform Errors: Sources

Mark Zuckerberg Apologises Over CSAM, Deepfake Content And Meta Platform Errors | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 5, 2026: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised over Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content and errors in the operation of the social media platform, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said it was conveyed to Meta that the company is not covered under the definition of an "intermediary" where it selects who receives content, and that safe harbour under the Information Technology Act is not applicable.

Meta's Apology And Government Stand

"Mark Zuckerberg sent his apologies for the CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform. It was made clear to them that they are not covered under the intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under the IT Act is not applicable," a source said.

#WATCH | UPDATE | Delhi: Meta officials leave from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet Union Minister Vaishnaw. pic.twitter.com/aPxuafKs0p — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

A high-level Meta delegation led by Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan also met MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan on Wednesday. During the meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes, Meta officials explained the reasons behind the erroneous takedown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video.

Parliamentary Panel's Warning

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications, said earlier in the day that the committee had written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that deleting the Prime Minister's video was not the responsibility of an intermediary but that of a publisher.

"Therefore, Mark Zuckerberg must apologise within three days. If he fails to do so, we will revoke the 'safe harbour' protection currently provided to social media platforms, a privilege that they have been misusing. Consider the abusive language, violence and objectionable content that appear on these platforms. If FIRs are filed against the Meta chief by everyone affected by such content, there could be a nationwide flood of FIRs, and those responsible may face legal consequences," he said.

The committee held a meeting on Monday. Dubey had said after the meeting that the committee had taken a serious view of the removal from Facebook last month of the Prime Minister's video on action against examination paper leaks, and that Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg should tender an apology. If this is not done, the safe harbour protection under Section 79 "should be withdrawn".

Dubey also raised questions about the viewership algorithm of major social media companies, saying "they have a policy of giving preference to newcomers".

Questions Over Video Removal

Dubey, who is the BJP MP from Godda, said Meta had admitted that the content of the Prime Minister's video was missing for over four hours.

"Meta India removed the Prime Minister's content. This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Zuckerberg himself made a statement in January regarding the 2024 elections and later apologised. This shows that his intention is to destabilise the country. When a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves admitted that the content was missing for five hours, from 12.30 am to 5 am, this is a very serious matter," he said.

"Our committee has said two things and has clearly stated that the apology should come from Zuckerberg. If Zuckerberg does not give it, then the safe harbour protection under Section 79 should be withdrawn from him," he added.

The Meta-owned social media platform restricted access to the Prime Minister's video last month before restoring it.

The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

CSAM Concerns Raised

Dubey had also said CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) is another issue.

"YouTube also has that content. Meta also has that content, and they do not remove content related to child abuse. They do not remove content related to women. Both these rules of the Government of India are very strict, and on top of that, they do not listen to the Home Ministry. They do not listen to the IT Ministry either," he said.

"So, we have said that in all these matters, and in many other matters, you know that the Chief Minister of the Congress government of Telangana has filed an FIR against Meta India. We have said that safe harbour should be removed in all these matters," he added.

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Meta had said on July 28 that Prime Minister Modi's Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed due to a technical error and was later restored.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson had said in a statement.

The Cabinet last month approved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill has since been passed by both Houses of Parliament.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)