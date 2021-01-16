President Trump to leave Washington DC before Joe Biden's inauguration; grand farewell ceremony being planned

US President Donald Trump will leave Washington, D.C. on the morning of January 20 shortly before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, with a grand ceremony being planned for his departure, according to media reports.

In a report published on Friday, the Associated Press cited people familiar with the plan as saying the farewell ceremony, to be held in Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, will probably feature the reception Trump used to get as President during state visits abroad, "complete with a red carpet, colour guard, military band and even a 21-gun salute", reports Xinhua news agency

Flying in Air Force One for the last time, the President will go to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he will reportedly live his post-presidential life.

What was revealed in the latest report verified previous ones saying that in doing so, Trump wanted to create a split-screen effect to turn audience's attention away from Biden's swearing-in ceremony. A formal announcement of Trump's plan is yet to be made official.

Trump has said he will not attend Biden's inauguration, which the latter responded by saying "it's a good thing".

Vice President Mike Pence, however, plans to attend the inauguration, a move Biden has welcomed. Pence on Friday spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris via telephone and pledged assistance.