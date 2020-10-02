President Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19

The quarantine was announced after top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19," the President had tweeted. Notably, Hicks had travelled on multiple occasions with the President this week - from a rally in Minnesota to the Presidential Debate on Tuesday.

Trump who had recently been in Minnesota as the Presidential race heats up, had addressed the public in Duluth with comments that have since sparked outrage in many quarters. A day earlier, he had also been a part of the Presidential Debate with Joe Biden. Alongside his public interactions and the debate, it must be remembered that the President holds daily interactions and briefings with his team.

It is not yet clear whether the members of the administration who have come in contact with the President and the First Lady will be quarantined or restricted or some time.