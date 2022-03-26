President Joe Biden to meet Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers in Warsaw

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland's capital Warsaw today where he will meet two of the Ukrainian top diplomats, the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov who will also travel to Warsaw from Ukraine to in their fight against Russia.

The US president is also set to meet Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda with whom he will address Russia's war with Ukraine and reassure nations that they have the support of the United States.

According to media reports, the White House on Saturday said Biden would "drop by" a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital.

"This morning, President Biden will drop by a meeting between Secretaries (Antony) Blinken and (Lloyd) Austin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov," news agency AFP quoted saying the White House.

The meeting will mark the first face-to-face meeting between the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion began.

Biden reached Poland on Friday to meet with US troops and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) stationed at the Ukraine-Poland border.

Speaking to the troops, he said: "You're in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you're doing is consequential, really consequential."

Biden is on the second and final day of his visit to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week during his trip to Europe.

Poland is an EU and NATO member that has taken in millions of Ukrainians, offered financial support to Ukraine and sent arms.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 03:34 PM IST