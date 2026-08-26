President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Deepest Sympathies To Nepal, Says India Ready To Aid Rescue Efforts | File Pic & X @iNikhilsaini

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conveyed deepest sympathies to her Nepalese counterpart Ramchandra Paudel and the people of the neighbouring country on the devastation caused by flash floods there, saying that India expresses solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour.

At least 46 people died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.

So far, 46 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood-hit areas, security officials said.

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India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity, President Murmu said in a post on X.

"I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel @OOP_Nepal and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour," the president said.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. It then spread to Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitwan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and a few temporary ones.

The missing include at least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, with most of them headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)