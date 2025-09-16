'Prepare To Be Deported': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says Visa Revocations Underway For Foreigners Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio (L) & Charlie Kirk (R) | @SecRubio & File Pic

Washington, DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "visa revocations are underway" for foreigners who are celebrating right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination and said that, "America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. "

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Statement

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio noted that America must not allow people who justify or celebrate such killings to enter or remain in the country. "We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa," the US Secretary said.

Rubio shared the video of his remarks on his X handle, posting: "America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."

America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.



Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country. pic.twitter.com/dQys2OAeK7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 16, 2025

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has also called for visa cancellations targeting those who glorify the killings of Americans.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau's Tweet

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X, "I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light… — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) September 11, 2025

Rubio defended the move, saying the US should not bring in people who engage in "negative and destructive behaviour." He confirmed in an X post that visa revocations have already begun, and further reviews are expected as part of a wider crackdown following Kirk's assassination.

