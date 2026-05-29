Pregnant Woman Gives Up Operating Room To Save Another Mother In China

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A pregnant woman in eastern China has been widely praised after she voluntarily gave up her operating room slot to help save another expectant mother who arrived at a hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Weifang People's Hospital in Shandong province. According to local reports, the woman had already completed pre-surgery preparations and had been fasting for nearly two hours before her scheduled operation.

At the same time, another pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital by taxi in an unconscious and heavily bleeding state. Doctors found her alone, without identification documents, family members or medical records.

Hospital officials immediately decided to prioritise emergency treatment despite the absence of paperwork or advance payment. However, doctors soon realised that all operation theatres were occupied and that the next available room would take at least 40 minutes.

With the patient's condition rapidly deteriorating, the hospital's obstetrics department head personally explained the emergency to the first woman waiting for surgery. She agreed to step aside and allow doctors to treat the critically injured patient first.

Doctors later discovered that the woman had lost nearly 3,500 ml of blood and her baby could not be saved despite rescue efforts. However, surgeons managed to save her life after more than two hours of surgery.

The woman who gave up the operating room later safely delivered a healthy baby boy. Her family said they fully supported her compassionate decision.