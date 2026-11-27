'Precooked Recipe For War': Iran Denies Involvement In Kuwait Drone Attack That Killed 2 Italian Nationals, Offers Joint Probe |

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday expressed condolences over the deaths of two Italian citizens in a drone attack in Kuwait, describing the incident as suspicious and a possible "precooked recipe for war", while denying Tehran's involvement and offering cooperation with Kuwait and Italy to determine its cause.

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In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "In calls with my Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, expressed condolences over deaths of Italian citizens in Kuwait. The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war. We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident," Araghchi said.

In statements published on his Telegram channel, Araghchi detailed his telephone conversations with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

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According to the Telegram statement on his conversation with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Araghchi "categorically rejected the claim made about an Iranian drone attack on this country" and emphasised that "the Islamic Republic of Iran had no involvement in this incident".

He also "expressed regret over the human losses and damages caused by this incident" and announced Tehran's readiness to conduct joint investigations with Kuwait to examine the incident and identify its origin and the factors involved, the statement said.

In a separate statement on his conversation with Tajani, Araghchi expressed regret over the deaths of two Italian citizens and extended condolences to the Italian government and people.

He also called the accusations against Iran "baseless", emphasising that Tehran had no role or involvement in the incident. The statement added that he announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the governments of Kuwait and Italy to clarify the origin and investigate various aspects of the incident.

According to Al Jazeera, two Italian workers died after being injured in a drone attack on a vital site in Kuwait on Thursday.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence confirmed their deaths, with its official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, saying in a post on X, "The Ministry of Defence extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wishes a speedy recovery to the remaining injured."

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Al Jazeera reported that Kuwait's army had earlier said four people, including two Italians, were injured by falling debris as authorities dealt with "Iranian hostile drones" in the country's airspace.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it called "continued heinous Iranian aggression" against the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the attack targeted vital sites using drones, resulting in the deaths of two Italian nationals and injuries to a Kuwaiti citizen and a Pakistani national, besides causing material damage.

The ministry called the attack "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait", a direct threat to its security and a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter and Security Council Resolution 2817.

It also reaffirmed Kuwait's right to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and vital facilities under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah offered condolences to his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani during a telephone conversation, expressing Kuwait's "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the friendly Republic of Italy" and condemning the "heinous Iranian aggression".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, said she learnt of the deaths during the European Council proceedings.

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She said, "During the European Council proceedings, I learned of the tragic deaths of two Italian citizens in the attack in Kuwait. On behalf of myself and the Government, I express my deepest sorrow and extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families."

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)