Kuwait Responds To Hostile Drone Threats, Condemns Iranian Attacks On Bahrain Over Violation Of Sovereignty And International Law | Representative Image

Kuwait City: Kuwait's air defence systems are responding to hostile drone threats, with the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirming that any explosions heard in the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile targets.

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In a statement, the General Staff said Kuwaiti air defences were currently responding to the drone threats and clarified the source of any explosions that residents might hear.

The armed forces urged the public to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

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The statement comes amid heightened security concerns over hostile aerial threats in the region.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has strongly condemned continued Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, describing the latest assault on Tuesday (local time) as a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and a breach of international law, the UN Charter and a United Nations Security Council resolution, according to a report by Kuwait Times.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed the country's strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Iranian attacks targeting what it described as the "sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain".

According to Kuwait Times, the ministry said the latest attack constituted a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and the safety of its territory, besides being a blatant breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of the attacks, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

It also renewed Kuwait's full solidarity with Bahrain and affirmed its support for all measures taken by the kingdom to protect its sovereignty and safeguard its security and stability, Kuwait Times reported.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)