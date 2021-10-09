Pornhub witnesses 10.5% hike in users after Facebook, WhatsApp suffer outage for 6 hours

The world's most popular pornography website Pornhub's witnessed a surge of 10.5 percent in its traffic after the world faced issues with Facebook-owned social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook itself. These sites were down for nearly six hours on Monday (Oct 4) before the services were restored.

Pornhub went ahead and shared its hourly data on social networking site Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the data on online surfing, nearly half a million people visited the Pornhub website in each hour of the outage. Although all kinds of pornography websites and portals are banned in India, however, viewing porn is not as it is not labeled illegal.

In its official blog post, Facebook said that the six hours of worldwide outage across all of its platforms were cause by configuration changes to its routers which coordinate network traffic between the company's data centers.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:45 PM IST