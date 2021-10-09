Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for second time in less than a week - Here's all you need to know

Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week on Friday night. However the magnitude of the outage was far less than the nearly six hour blackout on Monday, with only some people being affected. Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook tweeted.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:21 AM IST