Porn Star Daria Ostapenko Arrested In Poland For Allegedly Spying For Belarus Secret Agency

Representational Image

A porn star Daria Ostapenko, also known as Rita Martin, has been arrested in Poland on charges of espionage. According to reports, Daria Ostapenko had been sent to Poland at the behest of Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 36-year-old adult star was arrested by the Polish Internal Security Agency.

Ostapenko, who also has her account of adult website OnlyFans, was allegedly keeping a watch on pro-democracy campaigns in Poland. She pretended to be an opposition activist working against Alexander Lukashenko. Reports said she shared details about pro-democracy activists living in exile in Poland with Belarus' secret service KGB.

Porn Star Daria Ostapenko Was 'Active' Spy For 7 Years

As per reports, Daria Ostapenko had been spying for past 6-7 years. She was funding her activities as an alleged informer through money received by her content on OnlyFans. She blew her cover after getting drunk and revealing her secret activities to a friend.

"The (alleged) spy’s career collapsed because of her own mistake. Ostapenko, while drunk, revealed to her friends that she was working for the Belarusian security services," Polish news outlet Onet.pl said in its report.

The Polish Internal Security Agency was informed about Ostapenko's reported confession and she was subsequently arrested. The officers reportedly seized and checked her mobile phones which confirmed that she was working as a spy.

As an "opposition activist", Ostapenko would stress on "the need to act more decisively to overthrow the government in Belarus, namely by force”, news outlet Zerkalo reported. “She suggested collecting weapons, breaking into Belarus and setting up an explosion on the Belarusian border,” Zerkalo further stated.