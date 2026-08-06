PoJK Unrest: British Kashmiri Diaspora Rallies In Bradford, Demands Accountability Over Alleged Human Rights Violations | Video | X / ANI

Bradford: Members of the British Kashmiri diaspora staged a demonstration in Bradford on August 5, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and voicing support for the demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

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Protesters gathered in the city centre carrying banners and placards, calling for the protection of fundamental rights, civil liberties and human dignity. Organisers said the rally was aimed at drawing international attention to what they described as the deteriorating human rights situation in PoJK.

Speakers at the demonstration alleged that security operations carried out over the past two months had resulted in civilian casualties, widespread fear and restrictions affecting local communities. They also claimed that women, children and elderly residents had been among those adversely affected.

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Participants called for transparent and impartial investigations into allegations of excessive use of force, house raids and other reported human rights violations. They urged the authorities to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

The demonstrators also appealed to the international community, human rights organisations and the British government to closely monitor developments in PoJK and support efforts to protect fundamental freedoms and promote a peaceful resolution to the issues raised by local communities.

According to the organisers, residents of PoJK have been facing continued action by Pakistani security forces, with several people reportedly killed or injured during firing on protesters in recent months. They also alleged that the ongoing elections in the region have witnessed low public participation and irregularities.

The protesters said that people in PoJK are demanding an end to Pakistan's control over the territory and are urging the international community to play a greater role in restoring peace, ensuring accountability and safeguarding the lives and rights of the local population.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)