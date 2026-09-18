PM Narendra Modi Thanks Giorgia Meloni, Roosevelt Skerrit, WHO Chief For Warm Wishes On His 76th Birthday | File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked several world leaders who extended warm greetings on his 76th birthday.

PM Modi thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her warm wishes and noted that he looks forward to close cooperation between India and Italy.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Giorgia Meloni

"Thank you, Prime Minister Meloni, for your warm wishes. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to further strengthen the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership," he said on social media platform X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Thanks Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

PM Modi also thanked Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, for his warm wishes and the goodwill of the people of Dominica.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship," the Prime Minister said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To WHO Chief

PM Modi thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), for his warm birthday wishes and kind words.

"Thank you for your warm birthday wishes and kind words, Dr. Tedros. It was a pleasure to meet with you during the BRICS Leaders' Summit and advance our shared commitment in various fields, including global health," he said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, African American singer Mary Millben sang a birthday greeting for PM Modi, praising his leadership and describing him as the right leader for the US–India relationship.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Millben credited PM Modi with advancing infrastructure and technology in India, expanding opportunities in rural areas and empowering women and girls.

She also praised his engagement with successive US Presidents and his role in bringing world leaders together in Delhi.

"He (PM Modi) certainly is the right leader for the US-India relationship," she said in the birthday message, which combined a personal tribute with her assessment of his record at home and abroad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She said the occasion offered an opportunity to celebrate his life, leadership and legacy.

"What a wonderful day to celebrate his (PM Modi's) life and his leadership and his legacy," she said.

"And so a big happy birthday to the Prime Minister."

Her message ended with a musical greeting.

Asked whether she had a personal message for PM Modi, Millben offered to sing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)