PM Narendra Modi Attends Seychelles National Day As Guest Of Honour, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Partnership On 50th Independence Anniversary | X / @narendramodi

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that the National Day celebrations of Seychelles honour the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years and also reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the East African nation in its development journey.

Also Watch:

The National Day celebrations of Seychelles were held on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi attended the event as the Guest of Honour during his State visit to the archipelagic island.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation's Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come," he added.

The Seychelles' soldiers parachuted into the venue from aircraft carrying their national flags, as people cheered enthusiastically, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the nation's independence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, were also present at the event.

PM Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday at the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie. On Sunday, he was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors," the MEA said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)