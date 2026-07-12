PM Modi's On-Stage Interaction With Woman Cameraperson Goes Viral During Australia Address

A brief on-stage interaction involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a woman cameraperson during his address to the Indian community at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention beyond the speech itself.T

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The now-trending video shows PM Modi delivering his address when a woman cameraperson standing behind the stage gestures towards him. Moments later, the Prime Minister turns around in her direction, allowing the photographer to quickly capture his picture before he resumes his speech. Though the incident lasted only a few seconds, the clip has become one of the most discussed moments from the event, with users sharing it widely across social media platforms.

The programme, attended by around 30,000 people of Indian origin, was also graced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both leaders highlighted the growing partnership between India and Australia and acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi described the visit as his "hat-trick" trip to Australia in the past 12 years, saying it reflected the deepening relationship between the two nations. He also spoke about the emotional bond shared by overseas Indians with their homeland, noting that despite living thousands of kilometres away, families remain closely connected with India through daily video calls and virtual participation in family celebrations.

Anthony Albanese praised PM Modi's popularity among the Indian diaspora, saying the packed Marvel Stadium reflected the strength of India-Australia relations. Meanwhile, the candid camera moment continues to dominate conversations online, with many calling it the event's most memorable highlight.