 PM Modi Visits Yad Vashem, Joins Netanyahu In Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day Israel visit, paid tribute to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem alongside PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders observed silence during the Kaddish prayer. Modi also toured a tech exhibition, urged Israeli investment in India, and received the Knesset’s highest honour.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visit Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Israel, visited Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Here, PM Modi paid tribute to Holocaust victims.

At Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a solemn ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance. As the Kaddish prayer was recited, both leaders stood in silence to honour the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. The moment underscored remembrance, respect for the victims, and a shared hope for peace and humanity.

Established in 1953, Yad Vashem serves as Israel’s official memorial to Holocaust victims. The site includes the Holocaust History Museum, the Hall of Names, and the Children’s Memorial, and it recognises the “Righteous Among the Nations”, non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews. Through research and education, it preserves the testimonies of survivors and the memory of those lost.

During his visit, PM Modi also toured a technology exhibition in Jerusalem, highlighting Israel’s advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum research, and healthcare innovation. In talks with PM Netanyahu, he encouraged Israeli companies to invest in India and collaborate with Indian talent, reinforcing growing strategic ties.

FPJ Shorts
The Israeli Parliament awarded PM Modi the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, its highest honour, for his role in strengthening bilateral relations. Addressing the Knesset, he spoke of historic India-Israel links, praised Israel’s resilience, and emphasised deep people-to-people connections, cultural exchanges, and shared democratic values.

