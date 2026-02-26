PM Modi Invites Israeli Firms To Invest, Manufacture & Forge Tech Partnerships In India During Tel Aviv Innovation Tour

f |

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli companies to explore opportunities in India to invest, manufacture and build technology partnerships, it was announced on Thursday. PM Modi, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited an exhibition showcasing pioneering Israeli innovations across several sectors here, which featured Agri-tech, Water-tech, Climate-tech, Health-biotech, Smart Mobility, AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum technologies.

During his interaction with the innovators, PM Modi noted that the cutting-edge technologies on display hold immense potential to scale up India-Israel innovation, start-ups and business partnerships, especially in areas such as agriculture, water management, healthcare and digital services. The two countries are working together to build solutions to address modern-day challenges through the "India-Israel Innovation Bridge" initiative.

During the walk-through, Prime Minister interacted with scientists, tech-entrepreneurs and CEOs of several companies. Prime Minister was briefed by Quantum Machines on the Israeli Quantum Computing Centre (IQCC) and by Classiq, which is simplifying quantum software development. According to an official statement, AISAP, a startup, demonstrated its AI-powered point-of-care ultrasound, which provides real-time diagnostic guidance. The Horizon Scanning Division of the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology presented "Tech Scout," an AI-driven tool for strategic risk detection and trend analysis.

Mobileye, a tech-enterprise, showcased its sensor and chip technology aimed at reducing road accidents. Check Point Software Technologies highlighted its advanced threat prevention solutions and its collaborations in India. WaterGen demonstrated its technology to produce drinking water from air, while N-Drip showcased gravity-powered micro-irrigation systems. Natural Offset Farming (NOF) presented in-field post-harvest solutions to reduce food loss without electricity.

Also, Remilk showcased precision fermentation for lab-produced milk proteins, and BarAlgae presented machine-learning-integrated microalgae cultivation. Mynora Bio displayed plastic waste management using specialized bio-conversion additives. The Geophysical Institute (GII) demonstrated high-resolution modelling for quantifying mineral resources. Notably, Israel Aerospace Industries presented its miniaturised communications satellites and integrated Synthetic Aperture Radar.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.