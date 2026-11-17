Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, Philippines, is one of the most significant religious and cultural landmarks of the Sikh community in the country. Established in the early 20th century, it holds the distinction of being the oldest gurdwara in the Philippines and has served as a spiritual and community centre for Sikhs and the wider Indian diaspora for more than a century.

The historic shrine came into the spotlight on November 17, 2026, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the gurdwara during his Philippines visit and participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for its redevelopment. The project aims to transform the century-old institution into a modern five-storey complex while preserving its religious and cultural significance.

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Here's everything you need to know about Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, its history, importance and the redevelopment project.

Where Is Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Located?

Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan is located at 1350 United Nations Avenue, Paco, Manila, Philippines.

Situated in the Philippine capital, the gurdwara is an important gathering place for the local Sikh community. Beyond religious activities, it has historically served as a centre for cultural programmes, community support and charitable initiatives.

History: When Was Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Established?

The gurdwara traces its origins to 1901, when it was established to serve the spiritual needs of the Sikh community in the Philippines. It was formally organised in 1903 and officially registered under the name Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

The institution emerged as Sikh migrants, particularly those from Punjab, began establishing themselves in the Philippines. As the community grew, the gurdwara became an important place for worship, social interaction and preserving religious and cultural traditions.

Over the decades, it developed into a central institution for Sikhs living in Manila, helping successive generations maintain their connection with Sikhism and their Indian heritage.

Why Is Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Important To The Sikh Community?

Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan is much more than a place of worship. It represents the history, identity and collective spirit of the Sikh community in the Philippines.

The shrine plays an important role in preserving Sikh religious traditions, organising community gatherings and supporting charitable activities. It also serves as a cultural link between the Indian diaspora and Philippine society.

The gurdwara reflects three important principles of Sikhism:

Seva: Selfless service and helping others without expecting anything in return.

Equality: Treating everyone equally, irrespective of religion, caste, background or social status.

Sangat: Coming together as a community for prayers, spiritual learning and fellowship.

For generations of Sikh families in Manila, the institution has remained a place to celebrate religious occasions, seek spiritual guidance and maintain their cultural connections.

Langar: The Community Kitchen That Welcomes Everyone

One of the most important traditions associated with Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan is langar, the free community kitchen that serves meals to visitors.

Following the Sikh principle of equality, langar is open to everyone, irrespective of their religion, nationality, economic background or social standing.

Volunteers prepare and serve vegetarian meals, reflecting the spirit of seva and collective responsibility. Visitors traditionally sit together to share food, symbolising equality and brotherhood.

The langar is also an important way through which the gurdwara extends its community service beyond its regular congregation.

PM Narendra Modi Visits Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan

On November 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan during his official visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits.

During his visit, Modi offered prayers and interacted with members of the Sikh community, including granthis and the Panj Pyare.

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He also participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic gurdwara.

The ceremony was attended by several Philippine dignitaries, including Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko' Moreno.

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The visit highlighted the historical and cultural connections between India and the Philippines, as well as the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the Southeast Asian nation.

What Is The Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Redevelopment Project?

The redevelopment project aims to replace the existing structure with a modern five-storey complex while retaining the gurdwara's religious importance.

The proposed building will cover approximately 10,000 square metres, including a rooftop deck, and is expected to provide significantly expanded facilities for worshippers and visitors.

Key features of the redevelopment project include:

A dedicated parking facility.

A community and function hall for gatherings and events.

An expanded langar hall to accommodate more visitors.

A larger main prayer hall.

A rooftop deck and additional community facilities.

The estimated cost of the project is around 305 million Philippine pesos, equivalent to approximately USD 5 million.

The redevelopment is expected to be funded primarily through contributions from the Sikh and Indian communities.

The construction is projected to be completed within approximately two years. The project is intended to meet the growing needs of the community while preserving the shrine's historical and spiritual legacy.

Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan In Manila And Hong Kong: Are They The Same?

The name Khalsa Diwan is also associated with another historic Sikh institution in Hong Kong.

The Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple was established in 1901 by Sikh soldiers serving in the British Army.

Located at 371 Queen's Road East in Wan Chai, it is the principal Sikh temple in Hong Kong and an important centre for the city's Sikh community.

The temple underwent major renovation and reopened in 2022. Its facilities include a prayer hall, library, classrooms and community spaces.

Although both institutions share the Khalsa Diwan name and have historical connections to Sikh migration and community life, they are separate religious establishments in different countries.

Why Does Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Hold Historical Significance?

Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan represents more than a century of Sikh presence in the Philippines. From its beginnings as a place of worship for early Sikh migrants to its present role as a cultural and philanthropic institution, it has remained central to the community's identity.

Its redevelopment marks an important new chapter in that history. The proposed five-storey complex is expected to provide modern facilities while continuing the traditions of prayer, equality, langar and seva.

For the Sikh community in the Philippines, the gurdwara is not simply a historic building but a symbol of belonging, faith and community service.