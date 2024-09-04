PM Modi To Dine At Sultan Of Brunei's Residence, World's Largest Palace On Day 2 Of State Visit

PM Modi and the Brunei Sultan last met during the 2017 East Asia Summit held in Manila |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic state visit to Brunei, marking the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation. This visit is part of a two-nation tour that will also take him to Singapore.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi is set to meet the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. Modi will be attending a lunch organised in his honour at the majestic palace.

About Istana Nurul Iman Palace, World's Largest Palace

The palace, renowned as the world's largest, is registered in the Guinness World Records. It features 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 44 staircases made from 38 different kinds of marble. Sultan Bolkiah, with an estimated net worth of $30 billion, was once the world's richest person. He is also the second-longest reigning monarch in the world, following the late Queen Elizabeth II.

PM Modi and Sultan Bolkiah first met on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN Summit in Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 and again during the 2017 East Asia Summit in Manila. Expressing his enthusiasm for the meeting, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights."

This visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei, making it a significant milestone in bilateral ties. At 8:50 am IST, PM Modi will engage in bilateral discussions with Sultan Bolkiah, focusing on key areas of cooperation such as defense, trade and investment, energy, space technology, and health. Both nations are expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during these talks.

A very special welcome in Brunei Darussalam! Grateful for the affection. pic.twitter.com/ndDT41mMga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2024

Following the discussions, the Sultan will host a banquet lunch in honour of PM Modi at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. The Prime Minister will then depart for Singapore at 11:20 am IST. Upon arrival in Singapore, PM Modi will meet with members of the Indian community before attending a dinner hosted by his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Went to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei. pic.twitter.com/GfMRoYxTXq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2024

PM Modi Visits Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi visited the renowned Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, a symbol of Islamic architecture and one of the most iconic structures in the region. He also inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, further strengthening diplomatic ties. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with local officials, scholars and members of the Indian community, who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him.